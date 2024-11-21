Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,288,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,151,000 after buying an additional 68,548 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.30 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 71.65%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

