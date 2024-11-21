Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $151.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.96. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $99.92 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

