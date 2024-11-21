Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Reduced by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 190,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $70.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

