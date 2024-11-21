Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 99,141 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,054,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $190,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $66.75.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

