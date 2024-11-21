Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $99.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.93 and a 1 year high of $101.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.70.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.