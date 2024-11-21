Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 80.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 280.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $751.67.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $820.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $814.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $729.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $454.71 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.