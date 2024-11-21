Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 3,096 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,537,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after buying an additional 1,270,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $199.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $203.67. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

