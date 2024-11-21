Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance
Shares of COKE opened at $1,237.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,253.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,164.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $715.42 and a 52-week high of $1,376.84.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
