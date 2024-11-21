Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Jacques Royer Sells 657 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Royer sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.86, for a total transaction of C$45,241.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68.86. This trade represents a 99.85 % decrease in their position.
Cogeco Communications Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a one year low of C$50.82 and a one year high of C$72.91.
Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a $0.922 dividend. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
