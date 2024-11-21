Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Decreased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,500,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,633,000 after acquiring an additional 219,894 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 80.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,886,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $387,155,000 after acquiring an additional 713,330 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $164.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.