Commerce Bank Buys 516 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,444,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $244.62 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $183.15 and a one year high of $257.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average is $230.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

