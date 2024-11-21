Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Stock Performance
IQVIA stock opened at $194.38 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.56. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
