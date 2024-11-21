Commerce Bank Purchases 8,654 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $22,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Public Storage by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,465,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Public Storage by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock opened at $332.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $251.49 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.61%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

