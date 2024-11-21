Commerce Bank Sells 7,890 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

