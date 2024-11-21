Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $5.77. Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 611 shares changing hands.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.0641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

