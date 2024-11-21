Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $5.77. Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 611 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.0641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
