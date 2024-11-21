Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $22.11 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,334 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $22,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,941,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,328,000 after purchasing an additional 629,508 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,523,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,549,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,748,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,183,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,052,000 after buying an additional 804,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

