Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $14.84 Million in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 823,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

