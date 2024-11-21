Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. This trade represents a 69.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 23.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,296 shares of company stock worth $45,899,031. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $239.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.76 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.