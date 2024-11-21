Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Trading Up 13.4% – Time to Buy?

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 10,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 7,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Core One Labs Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs Inc operates as a psychedelic research and development company. The company focuses on providing psychedelic medicines to novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy; and intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. It also provides natural health products; news dissemination services; financing services; and operates medical clinics, as well as engages in micro cultivation.

Featured Stories

