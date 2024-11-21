Cormark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NXE. Raymond James upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.86.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXE

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NXE opened at C$11.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.76. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.04 and a 12 month high of C$12.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.