Cormark Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Sutter Gold Mining

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a research note issued on Monday, November 18th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Sutter Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CVE SGM opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. Sutter Gold Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

