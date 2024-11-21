Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 38,278 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,187,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,675,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,063,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

