Creekside Partners Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creekside Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Creekside Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.