Creekside Partners Sells 91 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Creekside Partners decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $612.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.01. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $454.77 and a twelve month high of $626.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

