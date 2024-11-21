Creekside Partners Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Creekside Partners lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,260,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,027,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

