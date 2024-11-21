CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) EVP Sells $19,521.00 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) EVP Karen Herckis sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $19,521.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,007. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CS Disco from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

