Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 33,565 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 417.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 114,344 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 700.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $66.75.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Tailwinds Drive Walmart Higher, Uptrend Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Is Biotech’s Bull Run Over? Examining Election Impacts
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks Generating a Ridiculous Amount of Cash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.