Cypress Capital Group Has $2.21 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $190.76 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $191.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $528.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

