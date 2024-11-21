Cypress Capital Group Purchases 1,429 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

