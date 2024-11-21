Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) CEO Acquires $75,600.00 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Quartermain bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,577,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,368,214.32. This represents a 0.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Robert Quartermain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Robert Quartermain bought 20,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00.
Dakota Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DC opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Dakota Gold Corp. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dakota Gold
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dakota Gold in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Dakota Gold Company Profile
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.
