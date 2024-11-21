Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) CEO Acquires $75,600.00 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Quartermain bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,577,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,368,214.32. This represents a 0.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Quartermain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Robert Quartermain bought 20,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00.

Shares of NYSE DC opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Dakota Gold Corp. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dakota Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dakota Gold by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dakota Gold by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dakota Gold by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in Dakota Gold by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 4,635,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dakota Gold in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

