Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Western Union by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

