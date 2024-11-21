Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 199 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 362,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,757,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $233.10 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $213.61 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

