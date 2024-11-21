Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $116,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,802,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,183,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $55.98 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

