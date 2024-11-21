Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $161,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155,103 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

