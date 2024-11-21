Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SGOL opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $26.65.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

