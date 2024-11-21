Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $68,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 781,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 305,548 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 206,101 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

