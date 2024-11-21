Darwin Wealth Management LLC Takes $78,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 95.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 542,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after buying an additional 264,782 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 768.8% in the first quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 193,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 171,136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 221,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 100,795 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000.

BATS FNOV opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $662.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

