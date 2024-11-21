DE Burlo Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

AbbVie stock opened at $167.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The company has a market capitalization of $296.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.01.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 215.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on AbbVie from $226.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.37.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

