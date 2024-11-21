DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 46825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
DeepMarkit Stock Up 25.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$617,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.24.
About DeepMarkit
DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.
