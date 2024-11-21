Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY) to Issue $0.32 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3222 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $32.56. 72,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $63.54.

About Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

Get Free Report

The Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (IWMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. IWMY, an actively managed ETF, uses an options selling strategy to attempt to provide capped enhanced daily income to the value of the Russell 2000 Index.

