Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Price

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.41.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $119.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $122.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average is $112.09. The company has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 134.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

