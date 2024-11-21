Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by RW Investment Management LLC

RW Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of RW Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 515,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the period. 25 LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFNM opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.