Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Trimmed by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 183.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,444,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Dover by 513,400.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dover in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. The trade was a 54.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DOV opened at $198.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $137.38 and a 1 year high of $204.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.15.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

