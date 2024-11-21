Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRREF traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.84. 1,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.78.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.