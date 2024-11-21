Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,923 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,923 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $48,190.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,021,256.94. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $10,516.80.

On Monday, November 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,625 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $65,625.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,312 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $32,760.64.

On Monday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 129 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $3,217.26.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,394 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $59,634.54.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,489.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10,601 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $247,851.38.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $151,163.64.

On Monday, October 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $104,412.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,630 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $115,055.50.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $16.72 on Thursday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 73.84, a current ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $3,729,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

