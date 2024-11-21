Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Elastic to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 160.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 761.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $487,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,737,387.50. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 44.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.