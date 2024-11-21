Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.680-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Elastic also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.68-1.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

NYSE ESTC traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.13. 4,615,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,787. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.05.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,054.75. This represents a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,159,097.50. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

