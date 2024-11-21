Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of ESLT stock opened at $248.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $252.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
