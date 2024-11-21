Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $248.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $252.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

