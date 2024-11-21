Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4101 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Elders’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Elders Trading Down 10.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EDESY opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. Elders has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $29.14.
About Elders
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elders
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks Generating a Ridiculous Amount of Cash
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Dividend Growth Meets Chips: Top 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.