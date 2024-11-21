Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 218,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 181,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$148.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

